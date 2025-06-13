Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Cash Cobain – “Sick N Tired” (Feat. OnlyHeaven)

9:19 AM EDT on June 13, 2025

It's always cool to see an artist evolve from one single to the next. New York rapper/producer Cash Cobain in the artist most associated with the sexy drill sound, and that's taken him a lot of places, but he's bigger than that. A few months ago, Cash released the single "Trippin On A Yacht," featuring Rob49 and Bay Swag, which combined New York drill, New Orleans bounce, and queasy ambient synths. It was weirdly gorgeous. Today, he pushes that sound even further on the new single "Sick N Tired."

"Sick N Tired" is still Cash Cobain making horny street music, but he seems to be exploring just how far he can go with horny street music. The track features OnlyHeaven, a New Orleans bounce artist who has nothing to do with either Deafheaven or Superheaven. The song seems ready to break apart at any moment. Cash sings a disconsolate Auto-Tuned hook while coated in synth-goop, as bounce drums and chants explode all around him. This is just excellent summer stoner music. Listen below.

"Sick N Tired" is out now on Giant Music.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Max B Drops New Mixtape Public Domain 7: The Purge Feat. A$AP Rocky, Kehlani, French Montana, & More

December 23, 2025
New Music

Queen Unearth Previously Unreleased Christmas Song “Not For Sale (Polar Bear)”

December 23, 2025
New Music

Sondre Lerche Takes On Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” For Annual Christmas Cover

December 23, 2025
New Music

Gracie Abrams – “Sold Out” (Feat. Bon Iver & Aaron Dessner)

December 22, 2025
New Music

Bad History Month – “The Fighters” (Dust From 1000 Years Cover)

December 22, 2025
New Music

BEA1991 – “Almost A Lover”

December 21, 2025