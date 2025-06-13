Cash Cobain – “Sick N Tired” (Feat. OnlyHeaven)

It's always cool to see an artist evolve from one single to the next. New York rapper/producer Cash Cobain in the artist most associated with the sexy drill sound, and that's taken him a lot of places, but he's bigger than that. A few months ago, Cash released the single "Trippin On A Yacht," featuring Rob49 and Bay Swag, which combined New York drill, New Orleans bounce, and queasy ambient synths. It was weirdly gorgeous. Today, he pushes that sound even further on the new single "Sick N Tired."

"Sick N Tired" is still Cash Cobain making horny street music, but he seems to be exploring just how far he can go with horny street music. The track features OnlyHeaven, a New Orleans bounce artist who has nothing to do with either Deafheaven or Superheaven. The song seems ready to break apart at any moment. Cash sings a disconsolate Auto-Tuned hook while coated in synth-goop, as bounce drums and chants explode all around him. This is just excellent summer stoner music. Listen below.

"Sick N Tired" is out now on Giant Music.