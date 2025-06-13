Ho99o9 Announce New Album Tomorrow We Escape: Hear “Upside Down”

The world is due for some Ho99o9. It's been two years since theOGM and Yeti Bones dropped their surprise mixtape Territory: Turf Talk, Vol II that featured a roster of exceptional guests. Today, they've returned to announce their third album Tomorrow We Escape, which is out September 9, and shared new single "Upside Down."

It's a thrilling combination of snarling auto-tuned vocals, fat distortive guitars, and a slick dance breakdown. It manages to be fucking hard, while also incredibly catchy. "Heaven isn’t up, spiral going down, we were made to sin, only you can control how," Yeti Bones drones during the repeated chorus. The world is chaos and you're responsible for how much you contribute to its mess.

"When we started this process, we knew we wanted to make more relatable songs," theOGM shared about the forthcoming album. "It was a healthy challenge to focus on emotion. In the past, a lot of our material was politically charged. That element is present to a degree, but we wanted to take a more personal route. This mindset drove how we wrote songs. Everybody has a struggle. The goal is to find motivation for preservation."

The single also comes with a striking video directed by Noah Porter, which depicts a world where water is such a prized, rare commodity it's sold on the black market. It's a Mad Max dystopia that doesn't feel too unreal given the current spiral we're enduring: using the valuable resource to cool down smart machines than provide to thirsty human beings. How close to hell are we willing to let our reality drift?

Watch the video below.

Tomorrow We Escape is out 9/9 via Last Gang Records.