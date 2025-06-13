Suede – “Trance State”

Skip to Content
9:53 AM EDT on June 13, 2025

Later this year, the glammy Britpop greats Suede will release their album Antidepressants, which they recorded with longtime producer Ed Butler. Suede's music has been remarkably consistently strong over the years, and it sure seems like they'll keep the streak going with this new record. We've posted lead single "Disintegrate," which is good. Now, they've followed it with a new track called "Trance State," and that one is also good.

Brett Anderson has referred to Antidepressants as "our post-punk record," so you shouldn't be too surprised to learn that "Trance State" is not their attempt at trance music. Instead, it's a lovestruck rocker about how Anderson is in a trance state after seeing your face. Like so many other Suede songs, it'll probably sound great while echoing around a huge venue. Check out the Chris Turner-directed video below.

Antidepressants is out 9/5 on BMG.

