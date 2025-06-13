Animal Collective’s Geologist, Gwar’s Hans Orifice, & Marc Minsker Share Debut Album As Motherfuckers JMB & Co

We've got a new experimental supergroup on our hands, and it's an especially weird one. Brian Weitz is the most famous member of this trio; you probably know him as Geologist, from Animal Collective. Jim Thomson was once known as Hans Orifice, the founding drummer of Gwar. He left Gwar in the '80s and went on to play for bands like the Alter Natives, Hotel X, and Bio Ritmo, but he'll always be Hans Orifice to us. Mark Minsker doesn't have a cute stage name, but he used to be in Third Eye Lounge, and his cousin is the great rock critic Evan Minsker. Together, they are Motherfuckers JMB & Co, and I think we can all agree that that's a good band name.

Motherfuckers JMB & Co's debut album Music Excitment Action Beauty is a collection of deep instrumental grooves that those three guys recorded after coming together in the musical communities of the greater Maryland, Virginia, and DC. Together, they make something that doesn't sound like improvised drone music. It sounds like three people locking in and traveling into space together. Geologist plays hurdy-gurdy, Hans Orifice plays drums, and Marc Minsker plays bass, guitar, and harmonium. Music Excitment Action Beauty wasn't supposed to be out until next month, but it hit streaming services today. Check it out below.

Music Excitment Action Beauty is out now on Electric Cowbell.