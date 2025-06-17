bar italia – “Cowbella”

bar italia summer right? The fiery trio are back with a new single "Cowbella," which is their first new music since 2024's The Tw*ts EP. Meanwhile, Jezmi Tarik Fehmi and Sam Fenton have another band called Double Virgo that's releasing a new album next month, Nina Cristante is releasing her own stuff as NINA, and bar italia's former touring drummer Mark William Lewis is the first artist signed to A24 Music.
"Cowbella" is grungy, gritty, and a bit sexy. It comes with a chaotic video bathed in neon colors. It's sort of unclear what the hell is going on, but there's definitely some scenes involving a sort of sweat shop, some robberies, and prison.
Watch the video and find their tour dates below.
TOUR DATES:
06/19 – London, UK @ 93 Feet East (SOLD OUT)
08/15 – Paredes de Coura, Portugal @ Paredes de Coura Festival
08/22 – Malaga, Spain @ Canela Party Festival
10/18 – London, UK @ The Dome
10/22 – Milan, Italy @ Santeria
10/23 – Barcelona, Spain @ La 2 de Apolo
10/24 – Madrid, Spain @ Sala Mon
10/28 – Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie
10/29 – Liege, Belgium @ Reflektor
10/30 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Toekomstmuziek
11/06 – Los Angeles, US @ The Bellwethe
11/08 – San Francisco, US @ The Regency Ballroom
11/10 – Portland, US @ Aladdin Theatre
11/11 – Seattle, US @ NeumosNovember 12 – Vancouver, CA – Hollywood Theatre
11/14 – Chicago, US @ Thalia Hall
11/15 – Cleveland, US @ Beachland Ballroom
11/16 – Columbus, US @ Ace of Cups
11/18 – Pittsburgh, US @ Spirit Hall
11/19 – Washington, US @ Black Cat
11/21 – Philadelphia, US @ Warehouse on Watts
11/22 – Brooklyn, US @ Brooklyn Paramount
11/24 – Boston, US @ Paradise Rock Club
11/25 – Montreal, CA @ Club Soda
11/27 – Toronto, CA @ The Concert Hall
11/28 – Buffalo, US @ Nietzche's
11/29 – Woodstock, US @ Bearsville Theatre