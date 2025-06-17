bar italia – “Cowbella”

bar italia summer right? The fiery trio are back with a new single "Cowbella," which is their first new music since 2024's The Tw*ts EP. Meanwhile, Jezmi Tarik Fehmi and Sam Fenton have another band called Double Virgo that's releasing a new album next month, Nina Cristante is releasing her own stuff as NINA, and bar italia's former touring drummer Mark William Lewis is the first artist signed to A24 Music.

"Cowbella" is grungy, gritty, and a bit sexy. It comes with a chaotic video bathed in neon colors. It's sort of unclear what the hell is going on, but there's definitely some scenes involving a sort of sweat shop, some robberies, and prison.

Watch the video and find their tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

06/19 – London, UK @ 93 Feet East (SOLD OUT)

08/15 – Paredes de Coura, Portugal @ Paredes de Coura Festival

08/22 – Malaga, Spain @ Canela Party Festival

10/18 – London, UK @ The Dome

10/22 – Milan, Italy @ Santeria

10/23 – Barcelona, Spain @ La 2 de Apolo

10/24 – Madrid, Spain @ Sala Mon

10/28 – Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie

10/29 – Liege, Belgium @ Reflektor

10/30 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Toekomstmuziek

11/06 – Los Angeles, US @ The Bellwethe

11/08 – San Francisco, US @ The Regency Ballroom

11/10 – Portland, US @ Aladdin Theatre

11/11 – Seattle, US @ NeumosNovember 12 – Vancouver, CA – Hollywood Theatre

11/14 – Chicago, US @ Thalia Hall

11/15 – Cleveland, US @ Beachland Ballroom

11/16 – Columbus, US @ Ace of Cups

11/18 – Pittsburgh, US @ Spirit Hall

11/19 – Washington, US @ Black Cat

11/21 – Philadelphia, US @ Warehouse on Watts

11/22 – Brooklyn, US @ Brooklyn Paramount

11/24 – Boston, US @ Paradise Rock Club

11/25 – Montreal, CA @ Club Soda

11/27 – Toronto, CA @ The Concert Hall

11/28 – Buffalo, US @ Nietzche's

11/29 – Woodstock, US @ Bearsville Theatre