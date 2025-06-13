Hayley Williams Speaks Out On Disgraced Christian Rock Singer Michael Tait: “I Hope The CCM Industry Crumbles”

Michael Tait, a founding member of DC Talk who more recently fronted another Christian rock band, Newsboys, faced allegations of grooming and sexual assault from three men, as well as substance abuse, in an investigation published by the Roys Report last week. Tait responded this week with a statement confirming, "For some two decades I used and abused cocaine, consumed far too much alcohol, and, at times, touched men in an unwanted sensual way." He said he'd been living a "double life," described his behavior as sinful, and said he was seeking repentance. The implication was that he is repenting not just of predatory behavior but of homosexual sex.

Today The Guardian has another report on Tait's misconduct, which describes his abuse and excessive drug use as "the biggest open secret in Christian music." In the Guardian piece, two of Tait's three alleged victims say they believe he drugged them, while four more men describe "inappropriate behavior such as unwanted touching and sexual advances." Shawn Davis, one of the men who says Tait drugged him, tells The Guardian, "This man destroyed my life."

Hayley Williams of Paramore has a background in the Christian music world. She shared some scathing thoughts on the larger context of the Tait situation via her Instagram story today, arguing that "no one but the tiktoker who broke this story has said a word about michael tait needing gay affirming support. because this is a man who's entire faith identity is built upon a faulty structure of self-hatred, to please a system that would rather cover up abhorrent behavior for 20+ years (and make money off of it) rather than accept that being gay is not the problem."

Here is her full statement, posted over a screenshot of the Guardian article:

the amount of things i have to say and the amount of people i know who were likely changed forever by this man and by the industry that empowered/enabled him... and no one but the tiktoker who broke this story has said a word about michael tait needing gay affirming support. because this is a man who's entire faith identity is built upon a faulty structure of self-hatred, to please a system that would rather cover up abhorrent behavior for 20+ years (and make money off of it) rather than accept that being gay is not the problem. i grew up around this. i am not afraid of any of these people- most of them have written me off anyway by now. how many stories like this from this VERY small corner of the music industry will we hear before we realize that capatalizing on people's faith and vulnerability is the "sin".

i hope the ccm industry crumbles.

and fuck all of you who knew and didnt do a damn thing. i bet ive got your number. and btw if youre not angry too then maybe its time to question why.

If you or someone you know is undergoing sexual abuse, please visit rainn.org or contact the National Sexual Assault Helpline at 1-800-656-4673.