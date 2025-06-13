Stream Panel’s Ultra-Catchy Shout-Along Rock Album A Great Time To Be An Empath

Panel hail from Minneapolis, where they kick out ultra-catchy rock music that veers between subgenres from song to song. Their music revolves around singer Annie Sparrows, whose mastery of shout-along melodies cannot be denied. The seven tracks on their debut A Great Time To Be An Empath, out today, range from power-pop to post-punk to grunge, and there's even a swooning piano ballad called "Two Little Dogs" in the middle. Stream the album below — and if you only check out one, make it "Victoria," a snappy little pop song that builds up a hell of a lot of momentum in under two minutes as Sparrows lets her voice fly high. (Thanks to see/saw for giving this one some shine.)

<a href="https://panelpanelbobanel.bandcamp.com/album/a-great-time-to-be-an-empath">A Great Time to Be an Empath by Panel</a>

A Great Time To Be An Empath is out now via Don't Sing Records/Anxious And Angry. Purchase it here.