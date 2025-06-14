This Weekend’s Bonnaroo Festival Canceled Due To Severe Weather

The remainder of Bonnaroo 2025 has been canceled. The event got underway Thursday on the Farm in Manchester, TN, but midway through this afternoon, performances were suspended due to severe weather. After a series of further delays, the fest announced a few minutes ago that the rest of this weekend's festivities have been scrapped due to "significant and steady precipitation" forecasted by the National Weather Service. "We are beyond gutted, but we must make the safest decision and cancel the remainder of Bonnaroo," festival management writes in a statement on their social media accounts.

Bonnaroo is offering a full refund to one-day ticketholders for Friday, Saturday, or Sunday and a 75% refund to those with tickets for the full weekend. In 2021, the full fest was canceled due to flooding, a year after it was called off due to the pandemic. Tyler, The Creator was set to headline tonight, with Olivia Rodrigo to follow on Saturday and Hozier on Sunday. Luke Combs headlined Thursday night.

Here's Bonnaroo's statement:

Today, the National Weather Service provided us with an updated forecast with significant and steady precipitation that will produce deteriorating camping and egress conditions in the coming days. We are beyond gutted, but we must make the safest decision and cancel the remainder of Bonnaroo. We are going to make things right with you, and you will find refund information at the end of this message, but let's start with the next steps. The number one thing we need from the Bonnaroo community is patience. Some of your fellow campers' sites are in rough shape. The rain has settled in areas and made certain parts of Outeroo difficult to manage. We'd like to prioritize getting those folks as well as those with accessibility needs off The Farm as soon as possible this evening. To do this, we ask that if your campsite is in good shape or if you're in an RV or pre-pitched accommodation, please consider spending the night with us and we'll start working to get you out of here safely tomorrow. We will continue to operate as usual in Outeroo including food vendors and all health and safety infrastructure. We have put our hearts and souls into making this weekend the most special one of the year, and cannot express how crushed we are to have to make this decision. Thank you in advance for your patience, your positivity and your unfailing Bonnaroovian spirit.