Weird Al Performed Live Premieres And Rarities At His Bigger & Weirder Tour Kickoff

Yesterday “Weird Al” Yankovic kicked off his massive Bigger & Weirder Tour in Vegas. The event was just as extravagant as fans expected, and it featured live premieres and rarities from throughout his lengthy career.

At the Venetian Theatre, Weird Al did "Mission Statement," "Polkamania!," "Captain Underpants Theme," "Now You Know," "Milo Murphy's Law Theme Song," and the They Might Be Giants homage "Everything You Know Is Wrong" for the first time ever. He also performed "Ricky" for the first time since 1984, "eBay" for the first time since 2003, and "Fat" for the first time since 2016. He opened with the "Happy" parody "Tacky," at first singing from backstage and then coming up through the audience.

This week Yankovic was a guest on The Tonight Show and appeared on the cover of Billboard to discuss things like starring in Clairo's “Terrapin” music video. The article has this quote from Lin-Manuel Miranda: "When I was a kid, I used to fantasize about being the next Weird Al, like it’s a position he applied for and got. And then you grow up and realize, ‘Oh, there’s only one of that guy.’ We’re not going to see ­another Weird Al."

See footage from yesterday's show below along with the setlist.

SETLIST:

01 "Tacky"

02 "Mission Statement"

03 "Polkamania!"

04 "Drum Solo"

05 "Everything You Know Is Wrong"

06 "One More Minute"

07 "Smells Like Nirvana"

08 "Dare To Be Stupid"

09 "Party In The CIA / It's All About The Pentiums / Bedrock Anthem / My Bologna / Ricky / Ode To A Superhero / I Love Rocky Road / Eat It / Like a Surgeon / Word Crimes / Canadian Idiot"

10 "Fat"

11 "Captain Underpants Theme"

12 "Now You Know"

13 "I Am Woman" (Helen Reddy cover)

14 "Milo Murphy's Law Theme Song"

15 "Skipper Dan"

16 "Drum Solo"

17 "eBay"

18 "Stop Forwarding That Crap To Me"

19 "White & Nerdy"

20 "Amish Paradise"

21 "We All Have Cell Phones"

22 "The Saga Begins"

23 "Yoda"