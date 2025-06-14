Skip to Content
Watch Gordi Make Her Solo US TV Debut On The Kelly Clarkson Show

11:13 AM EDT on June 14, 2025

Our 2016 Artist To Watch Gordi has a new album called Like Plasticine arriving in August. Yesterday (June 13) the Australian artist made her solo US TV debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show to perform the single "Peripheral Lover."

Along with that track, Gordi has shared "Lunch At Dune" with SOAK, "Alien Cowboy," “Cutting Room Floor,” and “PVC Divide” featuring Anaïs Mitchell. In 2016 Gordi backed Bon Iver on Fallon in 2016 and in 2021 and she did a Colbert at home performance. Watch her do "Peripheral Vision" on The Kelly Clarkson Show below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=axQQq-Hrd_Q

Like Plasticine is out 8/8 on Mushroom Music.

