Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch 2hollis Debut New Song “Warhorse” At Bonnaroo

11:54 AM EDT on June 14, 2025

The remainder of Bonnaroo was canceled due to severe weather, but 2hollis got to perform on Thursday (June 12). The rising hyperpop rapper and producer brought his usual blown-out, invigorating chaos to the stage, including an unreleased track called "Warhorse."

2hollis has been teasing something called Superstar for a while, which may be a whole new record or an expanded version of April's show-stopping star, which we named one of the best albums of the year so far. Since then he's stayed active to collab with his buds, like on nate sib's "back & forth" and rommulas' "left to right." He's also been sharing snippets of new songs on his Instagram Stories. Next month he'll be performing at Lollapalooza. Watch a clip of "Warhorse" at Bonaroo below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Daniel Lopatin Shares Marty Supreme Soundtrack, Lizzi Bougatsos (Gang Gang Dance) And Wiki Cameo In The Film

December 25, 2025
News

Morrissey Seems To Have A New Album, Show Cancellation

December 25, 2025
News

Lady Gaga Shares Harlequin Live: One Night Only Concert Film On YouTube

December 24, 2025
News

UK Police Drop Probe Into Bob Vylan Over “Death To The IDF” Chant

December 24, 2025
News

StubHub Apologizes For Promoting “Lamb Of God” Christmas Show As A Concert By The Metal Band

December 24, 2025
News

The Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne Denies Steven Drozd Was Fired: “What He Told Everyone Was A Lie”

December 23, 2025