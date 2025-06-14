Watch 2hollis Debut New Song “Warhorse” At Bonnaroo

The remainder of Bonnaroo was canceled due to severe weather, but 2hollis got to perform on Thursday (June 12). The rising hyperpop rapper and producer brought his usual blown-out, invigorating chaos to the stage, including an unreleased track called "Warhorse."

2hollis has been teasing something called Superstar for a while, which may be a whole new record or an expanded version of April's show-stopping star, which we named one of the best albums of the year so far. Since then he's stayed active to collab with his buds, like on nate sib's "back & forth" and rommulas' "left to right." He's also been sharing snippets of new songs on his Instagram Stories. Next month he'll be performing at Lollapalooza. Watch a clip of "Warhorse" at Bonaroo below.