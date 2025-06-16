Skip to Content
New Music

Spite House Announce New Album Desertion: Hear “Desert”

10:52 AM EDT on June 16, 2025

Title Fight's Hyperview turned 10 earlier this year, and the beloved post-hardcore band's spirit lives on through groups like Spite House. The Montreal trio's 2022 self-titled album was a dark, cathartic debut, and today they're announcing its follow-up called Desertion. The urgent lead single "Desert" is out now.

"It's a snapshot of the morning I found out my dad had taken his own life and had to go back in my house to pack and leave, both literally and emotionally," vocalist and guitarist Max Lajoie explains. "It’s the sound of emptiness and confusion — of standing in a place that used to feel like home and realizing it’s now abandoned."

The song serves as an impactful blip of tragedy; the fragmented lyrics capture the shock of the moment, and the final line is a gut-punch: "I grew up 16 years in a single day." Watch the accompanying Jordano Aguzzi-directed music video below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Ashen Grey"
02 "Deafening Calls"
03 "Desert"
04 "Tired To The Flow"
05 "10 Days"
06 "Down The Drain"
07 "Please Know"
08 "Stale Change"
09 "Midway"
10 "Coma Dream"
11 "Safe Haven"

Desertion is out 9/12 via Pure Noise. Pre-order it here.

Rose Cormier

Read More:

