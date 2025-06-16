After Drake Calls Him A “Goof,” Canadian Politician Jagmeet Singh Apologizes For Attending Kendrick Lamar’s Toronto Show

This past weekend, Kendrick Lamar and SZA's Grand National Tour arrived in Toronto. Kendrick and SZA did two shows at Toronto's Rogers Centre. Even in Drake's hometown, the crowd responded to Kendrick's Drake disses with gusto. Maybe that's why Drake and the Toronto rapper Smiley dropped their song "2 Mazza" right in between those shows. And even if that timing was coincidental, we know that Drake took note of who showed up in the crowd at those Kendrick shows.