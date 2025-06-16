Hear Three Beatles’ Sons Come Together On New Song “Rip Off”

Last year, the world got a new Lennon-McCartney song, but it wasn't John Lennon or Paul McCartney. Instead, James McCartney, son of Paul and Linda McCartney, got together with Sean Ono Lennon, son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, to write and record a single called "Primrose Hill." Now, James McCartney and Sean Ono Lennon are together on a new song, and this one also features Zak Starkey, son of Ringo Starr.

Zak Starkey has been in the news a lot lately -- for being fired, unfired, and re-fired from his job as the Who's touring drummer. In an interview with The Telegraph last week, Starkey claimed that he turned down a spot in the Oasis reunion tour to play with the Who before he lost his spot in the Who. But Starkey still has his gig in Mantra Of The Cosmos, the UK rock supergroup. The band's other members are Shaun Ryder and Bez, of the Happy Mondays and Black Grape, and Ride's Andy Bell, who used to be in Oasis and Beady Eye with Starkey. Last week, Mantra Of The Cosmos shared their Noel Gallagher collab "Domino Bones (Gets Dangerous)."

In that Telegraph interview, Zak Starkey mentioned that Mantra Of The Cosmos have a new song called "Rip Off" that's got vocals from both James McCartney and Sean Ono Lennon: "It’s like Mantra Of The Cosmos with them in it. It’s Sean Of The Cosmos and James Of The Cosmos; it’s still my band." The interviewer joked that Starkey needs to get George Harrison's son Dhani in there, and Starkey replied, "No I don't. Why do I?" That's pretty funny.

In any case, Zak Starkey shared a long snippet of "Rip Off" on Instagram yesterday. Perhaps ironically, it sounds more like a George Harrison song than anything that the other three Beatles might've made. (I didn't say it's as good as a George Harrison song, but it does have those guys chanting about Buddha.)

In a separate new interview, Starkey also told Rolling Stone what his dad said about him getting fired by Daltrey: “I’ve never liked the way that little man runs that band.”

Check out “Rip Off” below.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DK6WpHFMVdy/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

UPDATE: Starkey is now taking your questions in Stereogum’s Instagram comments…