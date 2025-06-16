Watch Alex G Debut A New Song At Outbreak Fest

One thing I hadn't realized until now: The big Manchester, TN festival and the big Manchester, UK festival were both supposed to happen concurrently this past weekend. But while Bonnaroo was mostly rained out, Outbreak expanded beyond its home city for what seemed like a smashing success. Before the main event took place Saturday and Sunday at Manchester's B.E.C. Arena, there was a London iteration Friday at Victoria Park as part of London's ongoing LIDO Festival.

Alex G, who is rolling out his major-label debut Headlights, played London on Friday and Manchester on Saturday. At both gigs, he trotted out an unidentified new song. The melancholy but upbeat tune featured Mr. Giannascoli seated at the keyboard, slipping in some wordless "nah nah nah" vocals, sounding not unlike Ben Folds. Guitarist Sam Acchione added some tasty lead work all throughout. Check out a couple videos of the new track below.

Alex G also broke out a special one-off song for the good people of Manchester:

Someone please send this post to Kevin Abstract.

Listening to Alex G in my kitchen. I’ve never heard music as good as his, well, of course 2Pac and Dr Dre (maybe modest mouse too haha). But yea. What the heck — Kevin Abstract (@kevinabstract) June 15, 2025

Also at Outbreak, Turnstile brought out Shabaka and Blood Orange; Knocked Loose brought out members of Deafheaven, Loathe, Speed, Static Dress, and Pest Control; and Have A Nice Life met Danny Brown.