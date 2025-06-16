Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch Alex G Debut A New Song At Outbreak Fest

9:40 AM EDT on June 16, 2025

One thing I hadn't realized until now: The big Manchester, TN festival and the big Manchester, UK festival were both supposed to happen concurrently this past weekend. But while Bonnaroo was mostly rained out, Outbreak expanded beyond its home city for what seemed like a smashing success. Before the main event took place Saturday and Sunday at Manchester's B.E.C. Arena, there was a London iteration Friday at Victoria Park as part of London's ongoing LIDO Festival.

Alex G, who is rolling out his major-label debut Headlights, played London on Friday and Manchester on Saturday. At both gigs, he trotted out an unidentified new song. The melancholy but upbeat tune featured Mr. Giannascoli seated at the keyboard, slipping in some wordless "nah nah nah" vocals, sounding not unlike Ben Folds. Guitarist Sam Acchione added some tasty lead work all throughout. Check out a couple videos of the new track below.

@beach_music

he said before playing it, "this is a new song btw" idk if he was just being silly tho ?#xybca #xybcafyp #fyppp #alexg #headlights

♬ original sound - Cassie?️?

Alex G also broke out a special one-off song for the good people of Manchester:

Someone please send this post to Kevin Abstract.

Also at Outbreak, Turnstile brought out Shabaka and Blood Orange; Knocked Loose brought out members of Deafheaven, Loathe, Speed, Static Dress, and Pest Control; and Have A Nice Life met Danny Brown.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Chuck Redd Cancels Kennedy Center Show To Protest Name Change, Venue Seeks $1 Million In Damages

December 27, 2025
News

Diplo’s Hanging Out With Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Now

December 27, 2025
News

Jane’s Addiction & Perry Farrell Reach Settlement, Lawsuits Dismissed

December 27, 2025
News

Could Stranger Things Give Butthole Surfers (Or The Replacements) Their Kate Bush Moment?

December 26, 2025
News

Don Bryant, R&B Great And “I Can’t Stand The Rain” Co-Writer, Dead At 83

December 26, 2025
News

The Cure’s Perry Bamonte Dead At 65

December 26, 2025