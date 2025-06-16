12 Rods Break Up Over Members’ “Insubordination”

The Minneapolis indie band 12 Rods, famous recipient of the first perfect 10 review in Pitchfork history during their initial 1992–2004 run, have been an on-off proposition since then. They briefly reunited in 2015, and they got back up and running for real in 2021, yielding their first album in more than two decades. As of this weekend, the band is once again no more.

In a vague and mysterious Instagram post, the band's driving force Ryan Olcott announced Sunday, "Say goodbye to 12 Rods until further notice." The caption reads, "insubordination. members fired." We don't have any more details about the breakup right now, but from my ignorant perch, it seems like Olcott could get a new version of 12 Rods together if he wanted to. Maybe at some point he'll want to, assuming he can find some collaborators who are more, uh, subordinate.