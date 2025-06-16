Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

12 Rods Break Up Over Members’ “Insubordination”

10:00 AM EDT on June 16, 2025

The Minneapolis indie band 12 Rods, famous recipient of the first perfect 10 review in Pitchfork history during their initial 1992–2004 run, have been an on-off proposition since then. They briefly reunited in 2015, and they got back up and running for real in 2021, yielding their first album in more than two decades. As of this weekend, the band is once again no more.

In a vague and mysterious Instagram post, the band's driving force Ryan Olcott announced Sunday, "Say goodbye to 12 Rods until further notice." The caption reads, "insubordination. members fired." We don't have any more details about the breakup right now, but from my ignorant perch, it seems like Olcott could get a new version of 12 Rods together if he wanted to. Maybe at some point he'll want to, assuming he can find some collaborators who are more, uh, subordinate.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Chuck Redd Cancels Kennedy Center Show To Protest Name Change, Venue Seeks $1 Million In Damages

December 27, 2025
News

Diplo’s Hanging Out With Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Now

December 27, 2025
News

Jane’s Addiction & Perry Farrell Reach Settlement, Lawsuits Dismissed

December 27, 2025
News

Could Stranger Things Give Butthole Surfers (Or The Replacements) Their Kate Bush Moment?

December 26, 2025
News

Don Bryant, R&B Great And “I Can’t Stand The Rain” Co-Writer, Dead At 83

December 26, 2025
News

The Cure’s Perry Bamonte Dead At 65

December 26, 2025