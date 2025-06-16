Watch Hayley Williams Join Remi Wolf At Bonnaroo SuperJam Makeup Event

The organizers of this past weekend's Bonaroo had to cancel the festival because of severe weather. They made the announcement on Friday, when the fest was already underway. When you shut down a show of that size, you can't possibly reschedule the thing, but at least one of the planned shows still took place in a much smaller space. The SuperJam, a unique Bonnaroo tradition, was moved to the Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on Saturday night, and it culminated in an appearance from Paramore leader and Nashville hoemtown hero Hayley Williams.

The Bonnaroo poster advertised an "insanely fire 1970's pool party SuperJam" led by the California singer-songwriter Remi Wolf. Wolf did indeed lead that SuperJam mat the Brooklyn Bowl Nashville, covering artists like the Doobie Brothers, Fleetwood Mac, the Bee Gees, David Bowie, and Sly And The Family Stone with help from guests like Mt. Joy, Grace Bowers, Gigi Perez, and Grouplove. At the end of the set, Haylwy Williams came out, and she and Wolf covered "Sweet Thing" and "Tell Me Something Good," two of the songs that Chaka Khan recorded with her old band Rufus. (Wolf previously covered "Tell Me Something Good" at Jack Antonoff's Ally Coalition Talent Show last year.) Williams also stuck around for the grand finale, an all-star take on the Earth, Wind & Fire classic "September." Watch a fan video below.

Hayley Williams has been in the news a lot lately. She collaborated with Moses Sumney on the single "I Like It I Like It." She appeared on Turnstile's "Seein' Stars" and performed with them in New York. She's on David Byrne's upcoming LP. Just last week, she spoke out about disgraced Christian rock singer Michael Tait and about the Christian rock industry in general.