The B-52’s & Devo Will Follow Up Their Farewell Tours With A Joint Tour

Look, I wouldn't want to finish things up, either. The B-52's and Demo both emerged in the late '70s with arty, conceptual takes on pop music. Both of them were theatrical and visually distinctive and seriously fun, and both groups became mega-popular in the early MTV era. In the past few years, both groups announced farewell tours. The B-52's recently finished theirs and transitioned into a Las Vegas residency, while Devo extended their own into this year. Now, the two groups have decided that they're not leaving the road behind after all. Instead, they're heading out on a joint headlining run this fall.

Devo and the B-52's' Cosmic De-Evolution Tour only has eleven dates, and it'll hit some larger venues across North America in September and October. Fellow new wave hitmaker Lene Lovich will serve as the opener. Earlier this year, both of the headliners performed at the SNL50 concert. The two bands have never toured together, though Kate Pierson says that the B-52's "partied with Devo" at the Mudd Club on their first trip to New York.

In a press release, the B-52's' Fred Schneider says, "In 2022, I swore I’d never get on a tour bus again, but we were careful to say to our fans that we would still perform in special situations that don’t require all of the awful tour travel. Our Vegas residency is going great, and when we were offered the chance to do a small run of shows with Devo, we all said this is an extraordinary opportunity we couldn't say no to."

Devo's Mark Mothersbaugh says, "The B-52's had one of the best sounds of any of the bands out there in the late '70s early '80s. "Rock Lobster' is one of my favorite songs; Devo used to sing it to Booji Boy after Devo shows. It was either fate or luck or the SNL anniversary that brought us all together to create this amazing chance to go out on tour. All I can say is Cosmic Devolution is real!" Check out the dates below.

9/24 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

9/25 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

10/02 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

10/04 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

10/05 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

10/16 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

10/18 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/24 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

10/25 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

11/01 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

﻿11/02 - Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Tickets for this tour are already onsale via Amex and Citi presales. The general on-sale begins 6/20 at 10AM local time.