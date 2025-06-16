Sloan Announce New Album Based On The Best Seller: Hear “Live Forever”

Canadian power pop legends Sloan have been in the game for over three decades, and they're not slowing down anytime soon. Today, the band announced plans to follow 2022's Steady, their most recent album, with another one called Based On The Best Seller. It's their 14th studio LP. The band co-produced the new record with past collaborator Ryan Hasslett. Lead single "Live Forever" is a collection of gleaming hooks, and it's not an Oasis cover.

In the new LP's Bandcamp description, co-leader Jay Ferguson says this:

It's not a challenge to make a 14th album, but sometimes it's a challenge to think of a new overarching theme for a 14th album (and The Kinks’ 14th album was Soap Opera, essentially a TV play and complete story arc set to music, so clearly Ray Davies didn't have that problem). Our band has the capability to perform different styles within the rock/pop (or pop/rock) sphere, but it's often hard to harness the group to adhere to one particular style or theme. That's OK, though. With four songwriters, we tend to make music that perhaps doesn't always naturally hang together under one (opened) umbrella, but that's our style, and that style is continued on Based On The Best Seller. Nevertheless, whether it's Chris harmonizing on my songs, Patrick harmonizing on Chris' songs, or Chris and our keyboardist Gregory vocally backing up Andrew, I think those elements help tie together this (and previous) Sloan albums.

Below, check out "Live Forever," the Based On The Best Seller tracklist, and Sloan's upcoming tour dates, all of which are in Canada.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Capitol Cooler"

02 "Dream Destroyer"

03 "Open Your Umbrellas"

04 "Baxter"

05 "Congratulations"

06 "Live Forever"

07 "So Far Down"

08 "Fortune Teller"

09 "No Damn Fears"

10 "Collect Yourself"

11 "Here We Go Again"

12 "I Already Know"

TOUR DATES:

6/21 - Oshawa, ON @ Bond St. Event Centre

7/01 - Kitchener, ON @ Canada Day

7/09 - Calgary, AB @ Wildhorse Saloon

7/12 - Ottawa, ON @ HOPE Volleyball SummerFest

7/16 - Peterborough, ON @ Peterborough Musicfest

7/19 - Gravenhurst, ON @ Tall Pines Music & Arts Festival

7/24-25 - Hubbards, NS @ The Shore Club

7/26 - Canso, NS @ Stan Rogers Folk Festival

8/03 - Sydney River, NS @ Red Farm Field Trip

8/09 - Penticton, BC @ Penticton Peachfest

8/28 - Burlington, ON @ Royal Botanical Gardens

9/20 - Cambridge, ON @ Fest2Fall

0/31 - Saint John, NB @ Imperial Theatre

11/14 - Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom

11/15 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

11/16 - Lake Country, BC @ Creekside Theatre

11/17 - Vernon, BC @ Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre

11/19 - Sherwood Park, AB @ Festival Place Theatre

11/21 - Regina, SK @ Casino Regina

11/22 - Saskatoon, SK @ Amigos Cantina

11/24 - Brandon, MB @ Western Manitoba Centennial Auditorium

11/25 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

11/28 - Lethbridge, AB @ Owl Acoustic Lounge

Based On The Best Seller is out 9/26 on Yep Roc.