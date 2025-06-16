Sabrina Carpenter’s “Manchild” Debuts At #1

Sabrina Carpenter just scored her second Hot 100 #1 hit. "Manchild" — the lead single from Carpenter's eye-catching new album Man's Best Friend, promoted with a delightful music video — has entered the chart on top, becoming Carpenter's first #1 debut.

Carpenter previously topped the Hot 100 with "Please Please Please Please" almost exactly one year ago. ("Espresso," arguably her signature hit, surprisingly topped out at #3, but it's still on the radio all the time.) Per Billboard, no woman has logged two #1 hits in the year since "Please Please Please" reigned. Carpenter is also the only woman to hit #1 with no credited features in that span, not counting holiday songs.

As with "Please Please Please," Carpenter wrote "Manchild" with Amy Allen and Jack Antonoff, and Antonoff produced. The song beats out Alex Warren's "Ordinary," which sat at #1 the past two weeks and now falls to #2. Morgan Wallen and Tate McRae's "What I Want," which was #1 before "Ordinary," falls to #3. Wallen also has "Just In Case" at #4 and "I'm The Problem" at #6, with Kendrick Lamar and SZA's former chart-topper "Luther" at #5.

The rest of the top 10 comprises songs that refuse to die. A trio of former #1 hits are at 7-9 — Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' "Die With A Smile," Teddy Swims' "Lose Control" — while Benson Boone's "Beautiful Things," which peaked at #2, is at #10.