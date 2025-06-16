Coffin Break Announce First New Album In 33 Years Revival: Hear “Maxine”

Though not exactly a grunge band, Coffin Break were right there in the thick of Seattle's grunge-era explosion. Founded in 1987, the band shared its first rehearsal space with Alice In Chains, recorded its debut album with Jack Endino, and counted Kurt Cobain among its fans. Coffin Break made their way to Epitaph Records for a two-album stretch before breaking up in 1993, with appreciation from figures like the BBC's John Peel along the way. They returned to action in 2007 with a reunion show at Seattle's Crocodile Café and have played in fits and starts ever since. Now they're back with news of their first new album in 33 years.

Coffin Break recorded their new album Revival with Endino, the Skin Yard member who was behind the boards for all kinds of classic Seattle recordings. The tracklist is massive, with 24 songs total — including one called "Kill The President." Lead single "Maxine" is a supercharged power-pop track that surges forward on a tidal wave of guitar fuzz. "Am I sorry for what I've done, or am I sorry I got caught?" goes one memorable hook. The conclusion: "I slept with your best friend Maxine." Listen below.

<a href="https://coffinbreak.bandcamp.com/album/revival">Revival by Coffin Break</a>

TRACKLIST:

1 "Noise Patch"

2 "World"

3 "Obsession"

4 "Fringe"

5 "Kill The President"

6 "Just Say No"

7 "Pop Fanatic"

8 "Stupid Love Song"

9 "The Chosen"

10 "Wiser"

11 "Crawl"

12 "Someday Maybe"

13 "For Beth"

14 "American Dream"

15 "Wasted"

16 "Cloud"

17 "Mind Waltz"

18 "Rawg"

19 "Maxine"

20 "So Long To Reality"

21 "Diane"

22 "Tuesday Thursday Man"

23 "We Can Work It Out"

24 "Promise"

Revival is out 7/25. Pre-order it here.