Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky Festival Returning With MJ Lenderman, Waxahatchee, Cameron Winter, & More

Wilco's Sky Blue Sky festival is back. After a complicated first year in 2022 and a breezy return in 2023, the third installment of the Cancun event will take place from Jan. 15 to 19, 2026 at the Hard Rock Hotel

Riviera Maya with performers like MJ Lenderman & The Wind, Waxahatchee, and Cameron Winter.

Along with those indie rock MVPs, the lineup has Dinosaur Jr., Dr. Dog, Yo La Tengo, Jeff Tweedy, the Jayhawks, Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy & Friends Play R.E.M., Valerie June, Hurray For The Riff Raff, the Autumn Defense, Case Oats, and a live podcast recording of How Long Gone.

"Every time we are asked to help curate one of these festivals it feels like a dream opportunity to gather up our families, invite some friends, old and new, and sing some songs by the sea," Tweedy said in a statement. "Truly a hard thing to argue with in terms of a good time. Want to join us? We hope you can. We’d love to see you. You might even see one of us in shorts. Not likely, but it’s your best shot."

The pre-sale for returning guests starts June 24, whereas the public on-sale begins June 25 at 1 p.m. ET. Find more information here.