Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky Festival Returning With MJ Lenderman, Waxahatchee, Cameron Winter, & More

11:13 AM EDT on June 17, 2025

Wilco's Sky Blue Sky festival is back. After a complicated first year in 2022 and a breezy return in 2023, the third installment of the Cancun event will take place from Jan. 15 to 19, 2026 at the Hard Rock Hotel
Riviera Maya with performers like MJ Lenderman & The Wind, Waxahatchee, and Cameron Winter.

Along with those indie rock MVPs, the lineup has Dinosaur Jr., Dr. Dog, Yo La Tengo, Jeff Tweedy, the Jayhawks, Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy & Friends Play R.E.M., Valerie June, Hurray For The Riff Raff, the Autumn Defense, Case Oats, and a live podcast recording of How Long Gone.

"Every time we are asked to help curate one of these festivals it feels like a dream opportunity to gather up our families, invite some friends, old and new, and sing some songs by the sea," Tweedy said in a statement. "Truly a hard thing to argue with in terms of a good time. Want to join us? We hope you can. We’d love to see you. You might even see one of us in shorts. Not likely, but it’s your best shot."

The pre-sale for returning guests starts June 24, whereas the public on-sale begins June 25 at 1 p.m. ET. Find more information here.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Wolf Parade’s Spencer Krug Talks “I’ll Believe In Anything” Going Viral Thanks To Heated Rivalry

December 28, 2025
News

Former KISS Guitarist Defends $225 Single, Former Drummer Explains $1,000 Album

December 28, 2025
News

Brigitte Bardot Dead At 91

December 28, 2025
News

Chuck Redd Cancels Kennedy Center Show To Protest Name Change, Venue Seeks $1 Million In Damages

December 27, 2025
News

Diplo’s Hanging Out With Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Now

December 27, 2025
News

Jane’s Addiction & Perry Farrell Reach Settlement, Lawsuits Dismissed

December 27, 2025