Eels’ Mark ‘E’ Everett Launches New Band Boo Boos With Kate Mattison: Hear Two Tracks

Eels' Mark 'E' Everett — who also goes by Bronco Boo — has launched a new band called Boo Boos with Kate Mattison of the Brooklyn group 79.5. The pair announced their debut album Young Love today, and the tracks "C'mon Baby" and "That's Not A Thing" are out now.

The Boo Boos came together when Everett heard a song by 79.5 on the radio and later put it on a playlist for Radio L'envie. Despite Everett's location in Los Angeles and Mattison's in New York, the two formed a musical dialogue.

Mattison, aka Katie Boo, says the hooky, glistening "C'mon Baby" is a "nod to the duets of the 70s." "That's Not A Thing" serves as its slower, more vulnerable counterpart. Hear both tunes below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "That's Not A Thing"

02 "Stumbled"

03 "C'mon Baby"

04 "The Toughest Bitch I Know"

05 "Chicken In A Molehill"

06 "Gal Pal"

07 "Boo Boo Time"

08 "Total Thunder"

09 "Strange Morning"

10 "Intros and Outros"

11 "As The Sky Breaks (For You)"

12 "Nightly Content"

Young Love is out 9/19 via Play It Again Sam. Pre-order it here.