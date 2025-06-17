Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Eels’ Mark ‘E’ Everett Launches New Band Boo Boos With Kate Mattison: Hear Two Tracks

12:56 PM EDT on June 17, 2025

Eels' Mark 'E' Everett — who also goes by Bronco Boo — has launched a new band called Boo Boos with Kate Mattison of the Brooklyn group 79.5. The pair announced their debut album Young Love today, and the tracks "C'mon Baby" and "That's Not A Thing" are out now.

The Boo Boos came together when Everett heard a song by 79.5 on the radio and later put it on a playlist for Radio L'envie. Despite Everett's location in Los Angeles and Mattison's in New York, the two formed a musical dialogue.

Mattison, aka Katie Boo, says the hooky, glistening "C'mon Baby" is a "nod to the duets of the 70s." "That's Not A Thing" serves as its slower, more vulnerable counterpart. Hear both tunes below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "That's Not A Thing"
02 "Stumbled"
03 "C'mon Baby"
04 "The Toughest Bitch I Know"
05 "Chicken In A Molehill"
06 "Gal Pal"
07 "Boo Boo Time"
08 "Total Thunder"
09 "Strange Morning"
10 "Intros and Outros"
11 "As The Sky Breaks (For You)"
12 "Nightly Content"

Young Love is out 9/19 via Play It Again Sam. Pre-order it here.

Gus Black

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Che Releases Surprise Rest In Bass Deluxe Edition

December 25, 2025
New Music

Bad Beat Share New EP For Christmas

December 25, 2025
New Music

Max B Drops New Mixtape Public Domain 7: The Purge Feat. A$AP Rocky, Kehlani, French Montana, & More

December 23, 2025
New Music

Queen Unearth Previously Unreleased Christmas Song “Not For Sale (Polar Bear)”

December 23, 2025
New Music

Sondre Lerche Takes On Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” For Annual Christmas Cover

December 23, 2025
New Music

Gracie Abrams – “Sold Out” (Feat. Bon Iver & Aaron Dessner)

December 22, 2025