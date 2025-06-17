Addison Rae Announces First-Ever Tour

A week and a half ago, Addison Rae completed an unlikely evolution, from TikTok sensation to actual real-deal critically acclaimed pop musician. That's when she followed a string of excellent singles with the release of her full-length debut Addison, which is probably the best straight-up pop album that's come out in 2025 thus far. This week, it's the #4 LP in America. The night that Addison came out, Addison Rae also played her first-ever live show at the Box in New York. Now, Addison Rae has announced plans for her first-ever tour, which will hit some pretty huge venues across Europe, North America, and Australia later this year.

What will an Addison Rae live show even be? We don't really know yet. She only sang seven songs at the Box, and that was more of a media spectacle than a proper concert, though it did look pretty fun. She already has a bunch of very good songs, a whole lot of presence, and some real chops as a dancer. But she's also got, what, an hour of music in her catalog? It'll be interesting to see how this translates to a proper live show. Below, check out her upcoming dates.

TOUR DATES:

8/26 - Dublin, Ireland @ National Stadium

8/28 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

8/30 - London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

9/02 - Paris, France @ L'Olympia

9/04 - Brussels, Belgium @ Cirque Royal

9/05 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

9/07 - Berlin, Germany @ Uber Eats Music Hall

9/08 - Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall

9/22 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live

9/25 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

9/27 - Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle

9/28 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

9/30 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/01 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

10/05 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

10/07 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

10/08 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel

10/10 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

10/13 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

10/16 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

10/19 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/11 - Melbourne, Australia @ Forum

11/14 - Brisbane, Australia @ The Fortitude Music Hall

11/17 - Sydney, Australia @ Enmore Theatre

Ticket presales for the Addison Tour -- that's what it's called -- start at 10AM local time tomorrow. Everyone else can buy tickets starting Friday at 10AM here.