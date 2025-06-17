Shapednoise Announces New Album Absurd Matter 2 Feat. Armand Hammer, Loraine James, Moor Mother, & More: Hear “I Saw The Light”

The Sicilian-born, Berlin-based producer Nino Pedone makes intense, confrontational music under the name Shapednoise. In 2023, he released the collab-heavy album Absurd Matter. Later this year, he'll follow that record with Absurd Matter 2, another damaged, sputtering work that features at least some of the same collaborators, alongside a few new ones.
On Absurd Matter 2, Shapednoise gets contributions from people like Armand Hammer, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Fatboi Sharif, and ICECOLDBISHOP. Lead single "I Saw The Light" is a dense, punishing track that Shapednoise co-produced with London's Loraine James, who recently collaborated with Purelink and released a new album under her Whatever The Weather alias. The song also has vocals from New York's Moor Mother, who appeared on the first Absurd Matter and who just released a collaborative album with Sumac. Below, check out "I Saw The Light" and the Absurd Matter 2 tracklist.
TRACKLIST:
01 "Repeater" (feat. Armand Hammer)
02 "Bandage Chippe Wings" (feat. Fatboi Sharif)
03 "Crash Landing" (feat. ICECOLDBISHOP)
04 "Tysmo"
05 "I Saw The Light" (feat. Loraine James & Moor Mother)
06 "X"
07 "Oblivion Step"
08 "Splintered" (feat. Slikback)
09 "Veil" (feat. Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith)
10 "Outro"
Absurd Matter 2 is out 9/19 on Weight Looming.