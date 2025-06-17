Clipse Share “So Be It,” Pusha T Explains Travis Scott Beef

Clipse's long-awaited reunion album is finally upon us. Last month, esteemed brothers Malice and Pusha T formally announced Let God Sort Em Out, their first new LP in 16 years. Pharrell produced the entire album, and lead single "Ace Trumpets" promised great things. Clipse are also heading out on tour, and they're letting the world know all the reasons that the new record took so long -- sharing, for instance, the update that the album's Kendrick Lamar feature got both Clipse and Pharrell dropped from Def Jam. Now, the second single from Let God Sort Em Out is here.

Much like "Ace Trumpets," the new song "So Be It" is nasty. Pharrell's beat combines a Middle Eastern string sample with backwards 808s like the ones on the Beastie Boys' "Paul Revere." Pusha T and Malice use that track to get into the same cold-blooded kingpin talk that made them famous. Pusha: "You cried in front of me/ You died in front of me/ Calabasas took your bitch and your pride in front of me." Malice: "Wish upon the stars on my roof, they all scattered/ Ain’t no more Neptunes, so P's Saturn."

That Pusha line, incidentally, is a confirmed shot at Travis Scott. On Scott's 2023 song "Meltdown," Drake rapped about melting down Pharrell's old jewelry, which he bought. In a GQ interview, Pusha explains that Scott came to Pharrell's Paris studio to play his album Utopia:

The true context of that is we were in Paris, literally working, and he was calling to play P his new album. He came to [Pharrell’s] studio. He interrupted a session. He sees me and Malice] there. He's like, "Oh, man, everybody's here," he's smiling, laughing, jumping around, doing his fucking monkey dance. We weren't into the music, but he wanted to play it, wanted to film [us and Pharrell listening to it]. And then a week later you hear "Meltdown," which he didn’t play. He played the song, but not [Drake’s verse]... He's done this a lot. He has no picks. He'll do this with anybody. He did it with "Sicko Mode." He was on the [Rolling Loud] stage like, "Play that, play that!" He don't have no picks, no loyalty to nobody. He'll jump around whatever he feels is hot or cling onto whatever he feels is hot. But you can play those games with those people… We're not in your mix. Keep your mix over there... To me, that really was just like… he's a whore. He's a whore... To me, that really was just like…he's a whore. He's a whore.

Pusha also discussed it with Popcast:

@popcast Clipse’s Pusha T explains why he’s targeting Travis Scott on “So Be It,” the new single from “Let God Sort ‘Em Out,” the rap duo’s first new album in more than 15 years. Check back next week for the full Popcast interview with Pusha T and Malice at YouTube.com/Popcast #music #clipse #travisscott #hiphop #rap #fyp ♬ original sound - Popcast

Below, check out director Hannan Hussain's hypnotic black-and-white "So Be It" video.

ASAP Rocky and Mike dean have liked Pusha Ts diss towards Travis Scott 👀 Tyler The Creator also reposted the song. pic.twitter.com/fQKuZgEtyX — ATP (@ATP_RAP) June 17, 2025

Let God Sort Em Out is out 7/11 via Roc Nation.