Four Tet Samples Mazzy Star On New Single “Into Dust (Still Falling)”

In a few months, the great UK producer Four Tet will release 41 Longfield Street Late ’80s, his collaborative album with the Americana guitar wizard William Tyler. We've already posted the first single, an 11-minute version of Lyle Lovett's "If I Had A Boat." Today, Four Tet releases a new single that doesn't have anything directly to do with that album. Still, it feels spiritually connected, if only because it involves a different kind of Americana. This time around, Four Tet has built a track around a sample of Mazzy Star, the great California band who came out of the Paisley Underground and who captured a whole lot of hearts with their languid, narcotic country-folk.

If you've ever heard Richard X and Jarvis Cocker's "Into U," then you already know that a British producer can do amazing things with a Mazzy Star sample. Four Tet has been teasing his new single "Into Dust (Still Falling)" for years, and it's worth the wait. He's built a spiraling club track from a sample of "Into Dust," a time-stopping lullaby from Mazzy Star's classic 1993 album So Tonight That I Might See. Below, listen to Four Tet's new single and Mazzy Star's original track.

"Into Dust (Still Falling)" is out now on XL.