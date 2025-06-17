Marshall Crenshaw Announces New Album From The Hellhole: Hear “Move Now”

Fresh off his appearance at a Jill Sobule tribute concert, power-pop/new wave/college rock veteran Marshall Crenshaw has a fun new archival project coming up. From The Hellhole, so named because the Hellhole is what Crenshaw calls his home studio, the album's 14 tracks include 11 repurposed from Record Store Day vinyl EPs released between 2012 and 2016, all of which have been out of print since 2016. Eight of those tracks have been remixed for the occasion. Three more tunes from across Crenshaw's career round out the tracklist.

From The Hellhole comprises both originals and covers, including a reportedly dubby version of the Bacharach-David classic "(They Long To) Be Close To You," made famous by the Carpenters and recently covered by Lady Gaga. Another cover is a take on "Couldn’t I Just Tell You" Crenshaw cut for a Todd Rundgren tribute album.

The lead single, out today, is "Move Now," an original Crenshaw penned with Dan Bern. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "I Don’t See You Laughing Now"

02 "(They Long To) Be Close To You"

03 "Driving And Dreaming"

04 "I Just Want To Celebrate"

05 "Move Now"

06 "Made My Bed, Gonna Lie In It"

07 "Walkin’ Around"

08 "No Time"

09 "Grab The Next Train"

10 "Didn’t Want To Have To Do It"

11 "Stranger And Stranger"

12 "Couldn’t I Just Tell You"

13 "Red Wine"

14 "Never To Be Forgotten"

From The Hellhole is out 8/29 via Yep Roc. Pre-order it here and revisit our We've Got A File On You with Crenshaw here.