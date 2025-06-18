Acopia Announce New Album Blush Response: Hear “Falter”

Last month Acopia released the song "Talk About It," and now the Melbourne trio is back with an album announcement. Blush Responsearrives in September, and "Falter" is a compelling new taste.

Acopia have opened for bar italia, and the influence of that great band can be heard in the seductive, brooding atmosphere of this great new track. "It’s more grand than anything we’ve written previously," Acopia say of the new music. "After many iterations, we settled on something anthemic, short and to the point, both lyrically and sonically."

Dive into "Falter" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Talk About It"

02 "See You In Everyone"

03 "Falter"

04 "Let Down"

05 "Falling"

06 "Real Life"

07 "Chase Me"

08 "Last Word"

Blush Response is out 9/12 via Scenic Route.