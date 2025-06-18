Watch Haim Perform A Triumphant “Down To Be Wrong” & Play Drums On The Tonight Show Desk

Haim are a few short days away from releasing their much-anticipated new album I quit, and the advance singles have all been bangers. I haven't heard the record yet, but our own Chris DeVille has, and he's into it. On Tuesday night, the three Haim sisters were on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show. This time around, they're famous enough that they're showing up in movies, so they were not relegated to musical-guest duty. They got to sit on the couch and do exhausting comedy bits, too.

Let's talk about the performance first, since that's the only thing in this post that I can actually endorse. A week and a half ago, I saw Haim play the Primavera Sound Festival in Barcelona, and they rocked. The single "Down To Be Wrong" already sounds like a setlist staple, and that's the one that they performed on the show. It's such a pleasure to see all of them lock into rock-star mode and to see Danielle Haim, the clear bandleader even though she's the quietest member, ripping through a triumphant guitar solo.

In the band's couch interview with Jimmy Fallon, Este does most of the talking, and she's clearly plenty comfortable in this particular version of riff mode. She talks about Paul Thomas Anderson taking the I quit album-cover photo and about how the album title doesn't mean that they're quitting music. At the end of the segment, Haim start singing "Relationships," another single from the new LP, while using the percussion instruments available at hand -- Este hitting a coffee cup with pencils, Danielle banging on a trash can, Alana rhythmically ripping paper. The Roots join in. If that sounds interesting, go ahead and jump ahead in the video. I promise you don't need to watch the rest.

Haim also did a cold-open comedy bit with Jimmy Fallon, but don't watch that. I'm putting it in the post, but I'm serious. Don't watch it. You won't be happy that you watched it.

Look, what do you want me to say? I warned you. Earlier this week, Haim also did a Spotify talk with Kesha.

I quit is out 6/20 on Columbia.