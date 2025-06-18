Eliza McLamb – “Quitting”

I associate Eliza McLamb, the NYC-based singer-songwriter, with ballads like last year's country-tinged stunner "God Take Me Out Of LA." But McLamb's album Going Through It was produced by Sarah Tudzin from Illuminati Hotties, and some of those songs had a skip in their step. So maybe it's not so surprising that McLamb's new single is a full-speed-ahead pop-rocker.

It's a real good one, too. "Quitting," the new McLamb jam, is a smartly written tune about how difficult it is to let go of your vices, especially of the romantic variety. "Quitting's so easy/ I've done it a million times," McLamb slyly sings at one point. Instrumentally, it's a fuzzed-out, fast-paced rock song overflowing with hooks, and I'd hold it up alongside the best of the Beths. Tudzin once again produced, and McLamb's backing band here includes Lucy Dacus' guitarist Jacob Blizard, Death Cab For Cutie's Jason McGerr on drums, and Sarah Goldstone (Chappell Roan, boygenius, Hurray For The Riff Raff) on keys.

McLamb says "Quitting" is about "doing bad things that are good for you. Or good things that are bad for you. Or getting confused about what’s good and what’s bad and just doing what you want." It'll undoubtedly be good for you to listen below.