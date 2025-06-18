Kneecap’s Mo Chara Appears In Court On Terror Charge

Last month, British authorities charged Kneecap member Mo Chara with terrorism after the Belfast rap group made highly publicized statements in support of the people of Palestine at their Coachella performance. Amidst what the group called "a coordinated smear campaign," old videos of the group's performance resurfaced, and that seems to be what led to the charges against Chara. At a London show last year, the 27-year-old rapper, whose real name is, Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, seemingly wrapped himself in a Hezbollah flag and yelled, "Up Hamas! Up Hezbollah!" The UK government defines Hamas and Hezbollah as terrorist organizations and any statement in support of them as a crime. Today, Chara made his first court appearance behind the charges, and he was released on unconditional bail.

After the UK government launched its Kneecap investigation, the group released a statement, saying, "Let us be unequivocal: we do not, and have never, supported Hamas or Hezbollah... An extract of footage, deliberately taken out of all context, is now being exploited and weaponised, as if it were a call to action." The Irish Times reports that Chara is represented by the human rights lawyer Gareth Peirce. Billboard reports that he only spoke in court to confirm his name. In court, prosecutor Michael Bisgrove said, "This case is not about Mr hAnnaidh’s support for the people of Palestine or his criticism of Israel." The judge, Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring, set a hearing date of August 20.

Mo Chara arrived in court with his bandmates and supporters, who were wearing "Free Mo Chara" shirts. Chara himself wore sunglasses and a keffiyeh. As the group left the courtroom, they led the crowd in "free Palestine" chants and reminded the press that they'll perform at Glastonbury this weekend. After music business figures sent a confidential letter asking for Kneecap to be removed from the Glastonbury lineup, Johnny Marr shared a statement in solidarity with the group. Other UK artists have also signed a letter of support.