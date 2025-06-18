Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch Nine Inch Nails Play “That’s What I Get” For The First Time In 34 Years

10:54 AM EDT on June 18, 2025

Nine Inch Nails recently kicked off their Peel It Back tour overseas, and thus far the shows have been full of rarities. At the Dublin show, the band played several songs for the first time in years. The excavation of oldies continued Tuesday at Manchester's new Co-op Live.

The night's second song was a reworking of the Pretty Hate Machine track "That's What I Get"; it was the first time Trent Reznor and friends have performed any version of the song since 1991, which, somewhat unbelievably, was 34 years ago. That was sandwiched between the live debut of the 2016 Trent Reznor/Atticus Ross track "A Minute To Breathe" and NIN's first performance of "The Fragile" since 2009. Later on, they did "Branches/Bones" for the first time since 2018. Tuesday also marked this tour's first performances of "Somewhat Damaged," "Less Than," "Survivalism," and "The Perfect Drug." If I went to see NIN and the last three songs were "The Perfect Drug," "Head Like A Hole," and "Hurt," as was the case in Manchester, I'd go home ecstatic.

Below, check out videos of that opening triptych as well as "Branches/Bones."

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

NewJeans’ Agency ADOR Terminates Danielle, Plans Legal Action Against Her Family Member

December 29, 2025
News

Wolf Parade’s Spencer Krug Talks “I’ll Believe In Anything” Going Viral Thanks To Heated Rivalry

December 28, 2025
News

Former KISS Guitarist Defends $225 Single, Former Drummer Explains $1,000 Album

December 28, 2025
News

Brigitte Bardot Dead At 91

December 28, 2025
News

Chuck Redd Cancels Kennedy Center Show To Protest Name Change, Venue Seeks $1 Million In Damages

December 27, 2025
News

Diplo’s Hanging Out With Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Now

December 27, 2025