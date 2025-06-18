Watch Nine Inch Nails Play “That’s What I Get” For The First Time In 34 Years

Nine Inch Nails recently kicked off their Peel It Back tour overseas, and thus far the shows have been full of rarities. At the Dublin show, the band played several songs for the first time in years. The excavation of oldies continued Tuesday at Manchester's new Co-op Live.

The night's second song was a reworking of the Pretty Hate Machine track "That's What I Get"; it was the first time Trent Reznor and friends have performed any version of the song since 1991, which, somewhat unbelievably, was 34 years ago. That was sandwiched between the live debut of the 2016 Trent Reznor/Atticus Ross track "A Minute To Breathe" and NIN's first performance of "The Fragile" since 2009. Later on, they did "Branches/Bones" for the first time since 2018. Tuesday also marked this tour's first performances of "Somewhat Damaged," "Less Than," "Survivalism," and "The Perfect Drug." If I went to see NIN and the last three songs were "The Perfect Drug," "Head Like A Hole," and "Hurt," as was the case in Manchester, I'd go home ecstatic.

Below, check out videos of that opening triptych as well as "Branches/Bones."