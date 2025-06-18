Skip to Content
pôt-pot Announce Debut Album Warsaw 480km: Hear “WRSW”

2:26 PM EDT on June 18, 2025

The members of pôt-pot come from Ireland and Portugal, and they make spaced-out, psychedelic rock 'n' roll, combining dreamy textures with snarly swagger and the infinite-repeat mechanics of krautrock. They started putting out singles in 2023, and their EP Going Insane came out last year. Later this year, pôt-pot will release their full-length debut Warsaw 480km. Lead single "WRSW" is a hazy, driving groove that continues to twist and mutate over six and a half minutes. Here's what bandleader Mark Waldron-Hyden says about it:

"WRSW" is a chronicle of being driven in a very nice car to collect and deliver my father’s ashes, and how that odd comfort in such an awful situation jarred me. At one point, the driver told me about a journey he'd taken from Ireland to Poland, where after days of driving, in the dead of night, a single road sign appeared, reading "WARSAW 480 KM." I identified with that image of blackness punctuated suddenly by some faraway but tangible relief.

Below, check out "WRSW" and the Warsaw 480km tracklist.

TRACKLIST:
01 "132 Spring St."
02 "22° Halo"
03 "Sextape"
04 "WRSW"
05 "Fake Eyes"
06 "I AM!"
07 "Can't Handle It"
08 "The Lights Are On"
09 "Hot Scene"
10 "Change Your Life"

Warsaw 480km is out 9/19 on felte.

