pôt-pot Announce Debut Album Warsaw 480km: Hear “WRSW”

The members of pôt-pot come from Ireland and Portugal, and they make spaced-out, psychedelic rock 'n' roll, combining dreamy textures with snarly swagger and the infinite-repeat mechanics of krautrock. They started putting out singles in 2023, and their EP Going Insane came out last year. Later this year, pôt-pot will release their full-length debut Warsaw 480km. Lead single "WRSW" is a hazy, driving groove that continues to twist and mutate over six and a half minutes. Here's what bandleader Mark Waldron-Hyden says about it:

"WRSW" is a chronicle of being driven in a very nice car to collect and deliver my father’s ashes, and how that odd comfort in such an awful situation jarred me. At one point, the driver told me about a journey he'd taken from Ireland to Poland, where after days of driving, in the dead of night, a single road sign appeared, reading "WARSAW 480 KM." I identified with that image of blackness punctuated suddenly by some faraway but tangible relief.

Below, check out "WRSW" and the Warsaw 480km tracklist.

<a href="https://potpot.bandcamp.com/album/warsaw-480km">Warsaw 480km by pôt-pot</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "132 Spring St."

02 "22° Halo"

03 "Sextape"

04 "WRSW"

05 "Fake Eyes"

06 "I AM!"

07 "Can't Handle It"

08 "The Lights Are On"

09 "Hot Scene"

10 "Change Your Life"

Warsaw 480km is out 9/19 on felte.