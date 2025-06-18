Skip to Content
Blush Announce New Album Beauty Fades, Pain Lasts Forever: Hear “X My Heart”

3:12 PM EDT on June 18, 2025

Singapore shoegaze-pop act Blush ended up on our list of 2023's best new bands on the strength of their debut album Supercrush. Today they've returned, heralding an August release for sophomore album Beauty Fades, Pain Lasts Forever via new label home Kanine Records. Matching a gauzy guitar attack with throwback songwriting chops, lead single "X My Heart" is a dreamy pop-rock pleasure that has me believing Blush might be in line for a big-time glow-up this album cycle. Watch director Goh Koon How's video for the track below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "X My Heart"
02 "Poison The Well"
03 "Heartbreak Cafe"
04 "T.V. Mind"
05 "Love Is A Dog From Hell"
06 "forget-me-not"
07 "Lover’s Speed"
08 "Ultrablue!"
09 "Everything Was Made In Spring"
10 "Swallowing 999999 Needles"

Beauty Fades, Pain Lasts Forever is out 8/1 via Kanine. Pre-order it here.

Nick Oei

