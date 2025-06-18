Madi Diaz – “Something To Burn”

Last year, the Nashville-based singer-songwriter released her truly excellent album Weird Faith, and it was one of my favorite records of the year. Diaz followed that album with a deluxe edition and a Christmas single, and now she's got a new song on the soundtrack of The Buccaneers, the Apple TV+ series based on Edith Wharton's unfinished final novel.

The second season of The Buccaneers drops today, and Warpaint's Stella Mozgawa served as the executive producer of the show's soundtrack. We've already posted Empress Of's song "Little Secret," and now the Madi Diaz track is out, too. Mozgawa produced "Something To Burn," a slight but lovely acoustic ballad with an intimate sense of grace. Give it a listen below.

The soundtrack for season two of The Buccaneers is out now on Apple/Interscope.