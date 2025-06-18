Skip to Content
Wombo – “Neon Bog”

7:29 PM EDT on June 18, 2025

Tom Sawyer

Last month Wombo announced their new album Danger In Fives and unveiled the title track. Today the Louisville indie rock crew is back with the off-kilter, whimsical gem "Neon Bog."

“‘Neon Bog’ is a song about a simple time I had with a friend and reflecting back on that and how relationships change over time," vocalist and bassist Sydney Chadwick explains. "And how things get murky kind of like how the song feels which inspired the lyrics for me.”

It comes with a disorienting music video directed by the band's guitarist Cameron Lowe, who says:

I was inspired by the work of director Michel Gondry, especially his commitment to using practical effects. Instead of building miniatures only, we scaled up and built a full sized "miniature" and to avoid using green screens we projected a miniature scene outside the set window on a sheet. I’ve been watching a lot of the TV show Ghost Adventures and have been somewhat haunted by the implications of the paranormal. I thought the video was a good outlet for expressing that in an abstract way. The couple is haunted by the death of their cat. The puzzle pieces represent the desire to rebuild the relationship. The cat now resides in another dimension with Sydney.

Watch below.

Danger In Fives is out 8/8 on Fire Talk.

