Billie Marten – “Clover”

Billie Marten is continuing her streak of gorgeous Dog Eared singles. The British singer-songwriter has shared "Crown," "Feeling," "Leap Year,” and "Swing," and now she's back with the meditative, slinky "Clover."

“Clover” is, per Marten, “a song about feeling small but needing to appear big. It’s a note on power and inequality. Most of this record talks about age and experience and relevance, something that’s clogged my mind since I began music," she explains. "I carry a lot of premature worry with me, and that’s something that comes from starting an adult life as a teenager I suppose. I gained the human affliction of inventing things before they happen. I’m a multitude of anxieties.”

Watch the Callum Devlin-directed music video below.

Dog Eared is out 7/18 via Fiction.