Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Billie Marten – “Clover”

7:45 PM EDT on June 18, 2025

Frances Carter

Billie Marten is continuing her streak of gorgeous Dog Eared singles. The British singer-songwriter has shared "Crown," "Feeling," "Leap Year,” and "Swing," and now she's back with the meditative, slinky "Clover."

“Clover” is, per Marten, “a song about feeling small but needing to appear big. It’s a note on power and inequality. Most of this record talks about age and experience and relevance, something that’s clogged my mind since I began music," she explains. "I carry a lot of premature worry with me, and that’s something that comes from starting an adult life as a teenager I suppose. I gained the human affliction of inventing things before they happen. I’m a multitude of anxieties.”

Watch the Callum Devlin-directed music video below.

Dog Eared is out 7/18 via Fiction.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Che Releases Surprise Rest In Bass Deluxe Edition

December 25, 2025
New Music

Bad Beat Share New EP For Christmas

December 25, 2025
New Music

Max B Drops New Mixtape Public Domain 7: The Purge Feat. A$AP Rocky, Kehlani, French Montana, & More

December 23, 2025
New Music

Queen Unearth Previously Unreleased Christmas Song “Not For Sale (Polar Bear)”

December 23, 2025
New Music

Sondre Lerche Takes On Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” For Annual Christmas Cover

December 23, 2025
New Music

Gracie Abrams – “Sold Out” (Feat. Bon Iver & Aaron Dessner)

December 22, 2025