Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Dance Lessons Announce Debut Album Beginners: Hear “Hurricane”

8:55 AM EDT on June 19, 2025

Since forming in 2020, Dance Lessons have been fusing together jazz, pop, and electronic to create their own sound. Now, after a plethora of songs, the London trio is announcing their debut album Beginners and sharing the track "Hurricane."

Dance Lessons has Anne Freier on vocals, songwriting, keyboards, production; Tom Christensen on bass and backing vocals; and Nat Cantor on guitars and synths. "Hurricane" was written “following a friend’s messy, often beautiful, but turbulent relationship,” the band says.

Beginners is about “our constantly evolving relationships to each other,” the three-piece explains, adding that it aims to “trick people who say they don’t like jazz into really digging it.” They name Kate Bush, David Bowie, Solange, and Róisín Murphy as influences. Hear "Hurricane" below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "SMABTO"
02 "Hurricane"
03 "New Job"
04 "Insomnia"
05 "Just Chemistry"
06 "Plurality"
07 "I Like Lies"
08 "How Do You Know"
09 "Trauma Repair"
10 "Good Enough"
11 "Eat Your Loyalty"

Beginners is out 7/25.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Doechii & SZA – “girl, get up.”

December 30, 2025
New Music

Ethel Cain Shares Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You Demos

December 30, 2025
New Music

Che Releases Surprise Rest In Bass Deluxe Edition

December 25, 2025
New Music

Bad Beat Share New EP For Christmas

December 25, 2025
New Music

Max B Drops New Mixtape Public Domain 7: The Purge Feat. A$AP Rocky, Kehlani, French Montana, & More

December 23, 2025
New Music

Queen Unearth Previously Unreleased Christmas Song “Not For Sale (Polar Bear)”

December 23, 2025