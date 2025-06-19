Dance Lessons Announce Debut Album Beginners: Hear “Hurricane”

Since forming in 2020, Dance Lessons have been fusing together jazz, pop, and electronic to create their own sound. Now, after a plethora of songs, the London trio is announcing their debut album Beginners and sharing the track "Hurricane."

Dance Lessons has Anne Freier on vocals, songwriting, keyboards, production; Tom Christensen on bass and backing vocals; and Nat Cantor on guitars and synths. "Hurricane" was written “following a friend’s messy, often beautiful, but turbulent relationship,” the band says.

Beginners is about “our constantly evolving relationships to each other,” the three-piece explains, adding that it aims to “trick people who say they don’t like jazz into really digging it.” They name Kate Bush, David Bowie, Solange, and Róisín Murphy as influences. Hear "Hurricane" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "SMABTO"

02 "Hurricane"

03 "New Job"

04 "Insomnia"

05 "Just Chemistry"

06 "Plurality"

07 "I Like Lies"

08 "How Do You Know"

09 "Trauma Repair"

10 "Good Enough"

11 "Eat Your Loyalty"

Beginners is out 7/25.