Whitelands – “Heat Of The Summer”

Luigi Mangione has inspired a beautiful dream pop song.

Whitelands — the British band who released Night-bound Eyes Are Blind To The Day last year and opened for Slowdive's tour — are back with the euphoric song "Heat Of The Summer." Despite the sonic weightlessness, its backstory is rooted in a desire for change. Singer Etienne Quartey-Papafio explains:

It’s about a community of people coming together to overthrow a tyrant, whether it be a city, a town, or a nation. I was very upset about Trump when I started writing it last summer, then the take-down of that CEO by Luigi Mangione was my encouragement to finish it. The Spike Lee movie Do The Right Thing gave me inspiration, too — heat representing rising tensions.

This message is heightened by its straightforward music video directed by Cameron Perry; watch below.