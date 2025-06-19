Drake Shares Receipts Showing $8 Million In Gambling Losses This Month

Lately, Drake has done a whole lot of shilling for the legal gambling industry. Whenever there's a major sporting event, Drake will post the receipts for the bets that he makes, many of which are for exorbitant sums of money. He habitually appears in gambling-themed streams alongside internet personalities like Adin Ross and xQc. Earlier this year, Drake reportedly signed a $100 million endorsement deal with Stake, the Australian online gambling platform. Now, it looks like he's blowing through that money, spending it on the product that he's endorsing. On his Instagram story, Drake recently Drake recently revealed that he's gambled nearly $125 million in the past month and that he's down more than $8 million.

Drake posted his losses on his Instagram story last night, and they are not looking good. In his caption, Drake seemingly writes that he's planning on gambling his way out of this hole: "Gotta share the other side of gambling... Losses are so fried right now I hope I can post a big win for you all soon cause I'm the only one that has never seen a max these guys max once a week."

Tag a friend that’s worse at gambling than @Drake pic.twitter.com/8pAacWjfuU — Degenerate Danger Zone (@DegenerateZone) June 19, 2025

Alternately, Drake could just stop doing that. I don't even like looking at those numbers, man. Shit stresses me out.