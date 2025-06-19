Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

A Seventeen X Sacai Labubu Wearing Carhartt WIP Sold For $31,250 On Pharrell’s Joopiter

11:56 AM EDT on June 19, 2025

As Sarah Jessica Parker just learned, a Labubu is a collectible plush toy monster elves created by Hong Kong-born, Dutch-raised designer Kasing Lung, sold by the Chinese toy company Pop Mart. Originally released a decade ago as part of Lung's story series The Monsters, the dolls have gone mega-viral this year as a fashion accessory. This has, of course, led to crossover K-pop merch.

The clothing brand Sacai and the massive K-pop boy band Seventeen recently released a co-branded limited edition Labubu capsule collection. Fourteen lots went up for auction on Pharrell Williams' platform Joopiter, where, as Women's Wear Daily reports, one of them fetched a record $31,250. The lots were sold in "blind box" format. Each of them include an exclusive Pop Mart x How2work acid green edition Labubu; 13 of them are wearing custom beige Sacai x Carhartt WIP looks, and there's one secret version adorned in "an undisclosed distinctive colorway."

It's all released in conjunction with Seventeen's new album Happy Burstday. In addition to the custom Labubus, the auction included a Sacai-designed jacket seen in Seventeen’s Pharrell-produced "Bad Influence" video, which sold for $9,500, and a T-shirt signed by 11 of the group's members, which went for $4,500. (It feels like 11 designers is too many for one T-shirt, but I'm no fashion expert.) Net proceeds will be donated to UNESCO, the United Nations Organization for Education, Science, and Culture; Seventeen and Pharrell are both goodwill ambassadors for the organization.

Congrats to all the lucky Labubu bidders.

@callherdaddy

You heard it here first ladies and gentlemen ?

♬ original sound - Call Her Daddy

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker Taught Us About Australia

December 31, 2025
News

Amyl And The Sniffers Singer Sues Photographer For Exploiting Magazine Shoot

December 31, 2025
News

More Kennedy Center Concerts Canceled Over Trump Renaming

December 30, 2025
News

Jack White Responds After Congressman Posts Fake AI Video Of Him

December 30, 2025
News

Nickelback Respond To Jack Black’s Impromptu And Imprecise Cover

December 30, 2025
News

Chappell Roan, Odessa A’zion, & Other Gen Z Stars Learn Brigitte Bardot Was Problematic

December 30, 2025