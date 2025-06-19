Skip to Content
New Music

Automatic – “Is It Now?”

1:48 PM EDT on June 19, 2025

Erica Snyder

LA trio Automatic are gearing up for LP3. They haven't revealed full details for the project yet, but its title track "Is It Now? is out now with a fun video by Nicola and Juliana Giraffe. Matching eerie synths with bass-driven propulsion, the poppy post-punk track has a contagious momentum and lots of fun energy. The band's Izzy Glaudini, who you might have heard on Omni's awesome "Plastic Pyramid" last year, offers this context for the new song:

The thing I think about the most on a day-to-day basis is: how do you have a sense of joy while the world seems to be collapsing, and you feel so powerless? I feel like, as American citizens, we have a responsibility to pull the levers to stop the machine. "Is It Now?" is about trying to not feel like a victim in this environment. It's important to still feel a sense of joy, even amongst all the horrible shit going on in the world.

It's certainly bringing me joy today. Watch the video below.

Is It Now? will be out this fall via Stones Throw.

