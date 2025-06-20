Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Cardi B – “Outside”

9:30 AM EDT on June 20, 2025

It's been more than seven years since Cardi B released her full-length debut Invasion Of Privacy, and that's still her only album. But Cardi has never gone away. Instead, she's remained visible by cranking out a series of one-off singles, some of which have become massive hits, as well as guest appearances on other people's songs. Today, Cardi follows 2024's "Enough (Miami)," her last solo single, with "Outside," a new one that sure seems to be aimed at her ex-husband Offset.

On "Outside," Cardi jumps on a sample of the classic "Triggaman" beat and talks shit about hooking up with whoever she wants. If you wanted, you could hear this whole song as Cardi taunting her ex: "Good for nothing, low-down dirty dogs, I'm convinced/ Next time you see your mama, tell her how she raised a bitch." But you don't have to be invested in celebrity-relationship narratives to have fun hearing Cardi in larger-than-life snarl mode. Listen below.

Perhaps not coincidentally, Offset has his own new single out today. His new one "Bodies" is a collaboration with fellow Atlanta rap technician JID, and it's built on a Drowning Pool sample, which works better than it probably should. Here's that one:

"Outside" is out now on Atlantic. "Bodies" is out now on UMG.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Doechii & SZA – “girl, get up.”

December 30, 2025
New Music

Ethel Cain Shares Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You Demos

December 30, 2025
New Music

Che Releases Surprise Rest In Bass Deluxe Edition

December 25, 2025
New Music

Bad Beat Share New EP For Christmas

December 25, 2025
New Music

Max B Drops New Mixtape Public Domain 7: The Purge Feat. A$AP Rocky, Kehlani, French Montana, & More

December 23, 2025
New Music

Queen Unearth Previously Unreleased Christmas Song “Not For Sale (Polar Bear)”

December 23, 2025