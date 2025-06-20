Cardi B – “Outside”

It's been more than seven years since Cardi B released her full-length debut Invasion Of Privacy, and that's still her only album. But Cardi has never gone away. Instead, she's remained visible by cranking out a series of one-off singles, some of which have become massive hits, as well as guest appearances on other people's songs. Today, Cardi follows 2024's "Enough (Miami)," her last solo single, with "Outside," a new one that sure seems to be aimed at her ex-husband Offset.

On "Outside," Cardi jumps on a sample of the classic "Triggaman" beat and talks shit about hooking up with whoever she wants. If you wanted, you could hear this whole song as Cardi taunting her ex: "Good for nothing, low-down dirty dogs, I'm convinced/ Next time you see your mama, tell her how she raised a bitch." But you don't have to be invested in celebrity-relationship narratives to have fun hearing Cardi in larger-than-life snarl mode. Listen below.

Perhaps not coincidentally, Offset has his own new single out today. His new one "Bodies" is a collaboration with fellow Atlanta rap technician JID, and it's built on a Drowning Pool sample, which works better than it probably should. Here's that one:

"Outside" is out now on Atlantic. "Bodies" is out now on UMG.