Omni – “Forever Beginner”

Atlanta post-punk greats Omni returned last year with Souvenir, their first album in five years. We had a reminder of that album this week when Automatic, whose Izzy Glaudini guested on the awesome "Plastic Pyramid," put out their own new single "Is It Now?" And here's another thing to keep Souvenir-era Omni on our minds.

Omni, who have been on tour with Sub Pop label-mates the Bug Club lately, have a new single out today. That track, "Forever Beginner," was recorded during the Souvenir sessions. It doesn't strike me as unworthy, so let's be glad the song made its way to the public eventually. Listen below.