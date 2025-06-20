Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Omni – “Forever Beginner”

10:01 AM EDT on June 20, 2025

Atlanta post-punk greats Omni returned last year with Souvenir, their first album in five years. We had a reminder of that album this week when Automatic, whose Izzy Glaudini guested on the awesome "Plastic Pyramid," put out their own new single "Is It Now?" And here's another thing to keep Souvenir-era Omni on our minds.

Omni, who have been on tour with Sub Pop label-mates the Bug Club lately, have a new single out today. That track, "Forever Beginner," was recorded during the Souvenir sessions. It doesn't strike me as unworthy, so let's be glad the song made its way to the public eventually. Listen below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Doechii & SZA – “girl, get up.”

December 30, 2025
New Music

Ethel Cain Shares Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You Demos

December 30, 2025
New Music

Che Releases Surprise Rest In Bass Deluxe Edition

December 25, 2025
New Music

Bad Beat Share New EP For Christmas

December 25, 2025
New Music

Max B Drops New Mixtape Public Domain 7: The Purge Feat. A$AP Rocky, Kehlani, French Montana, & More

December 23, 2025
New Music

Queen Unearth Previously Unreleased Christmas Song “Not For Sale (Polar Bear)”

December 23, 2025