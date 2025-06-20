Amaarae Announces New Album Black Star: Hear “S.M.O.”

Two years ago, the Ghanaian-American artist Amaarae released her impressive sophomore album Fountain Baby. Since then, she's played tons of festivals and collaborated with people like Janelle Monaé, Rina Sawayama, and Childish Gambino. Now, Amaarae is getting ready to return with a new album of her own, and it looks like it'll be a big statement.

Later this summer, Amaarae will release her new album Black Star. We don't know too much about the new album yet; Amaarae hasn't shared a tracklist or listed off her collaborators or anything. That's some great cover art, though. Amaarae has also shared the new record's lead single, a horny and physical jam called "S.M.O." (The title stands for "Slut Me Out.") The track has all sorts of intricately layered influences, but it just sounds like a sleek, sleazy, pretty great pop song to me. Here's what Amaarae says about it:

For as long as I’ve made music, fusion has been my strength, and I think this comes to full fruition on "S.M.O." The song takes inspiration from Ghanaian 80’s highlife trailblazer Ata Kak and blends it with a mean Detroit club bass, a drum roll akin to both Magic System’s “1er Gaou” & Michael Jackson’s “Rock With You,” and an infectious zouk melody that sounds like a steel pan lipsing an evil synth. I feel like the new Donna Summer mixed with Control-era Janet, and the song pretty much speaks for itself. Like "Pleasure Principle" or "Love To Love You Baby," I don’t know how much clearer one can get when they ask you to "SLUT ME OUT." The message can’t be mistaken, and the beat makes you move. That’s all I want to do this summer, make people dance & feel things!

Director Omar Jones filmed the striking "S.M.O." video in Ghana. Below, check out that video and Amaarae's upcoming live shows.

TOUR DATES:

6/28 - Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury

7/10 - Portimao, Portugal @ Afro Nation

7/31 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

8/01 - Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

8/03 - Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

8/07 - Gothenburg, Sweden @ Way Out West

8/09 - London, UK @ Maiden Voyage Festival

8/10 - Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival

8/15 - Biddinghuizen, Netherlands @ Lowlands Festival

8/16 - Hasselt, Belgium @ Pukkelpop

9/13-14 - Troutdale, OR @ Best Day Ever

Black Star is out 8/8 on Interscope.