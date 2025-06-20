Kesha – “ATTENTION!” (Feat. Slayyyter & Rose Gray)

Next month, Kesha returns with the new album (PERIOD), the follow-up to 2023's Eat The Acid (the album formerly known as Gag Order). We've already heard the single “Yippee-Ki-Yay" with T-Pain and "Boy Crazy." Today, we get another offering from the sleaze queen that features protégés Slayyyter and Rose Gray.

It's unclear if this single is a part of Kesha's forthcoming project since it's not featured on the original track list. But, there is a big pink period on the cover art, which has been a motif on the entire (PERIOD) campaign. Maybe it's a bonus track?

Regardless, the new Pink Slip-produced single is the perfect soundtrack for getting messy in a Post-Brat world. "Tits out riding with the windows down/ They’re playin me on the radio right now/ My name coming outta all y'all’s mouths," she sings during the chorus. The sleek house beat, 2010s beat drop, and rowdy lyrics are sweet spot for this trio.

It feels like the messy best friend of Charli XCX's "Guess," with a teasing chorus. Of course they didn't have to ask. "Is it even a question? Do I have your attention?" She never lost it.

Listen below.

(PERIOD) is 7/4 via Kesha Records.