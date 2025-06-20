Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Kesha – “ATTENTION!” (Feat. Slayyyter & Rose Gray)

1:20 PM EDT on June 20, 2025

Next month, Kesha returns with the new album (PERIOD), the follow-up to 2023's Eat The Acid (the album formerly known as Gag Order). We've already heard the single “Yippee-Ki-Yay" with T-Pain and "Boy Crazy." Today, we get another offering from the sleaze queen that features protégés Slayyyter and Rose Gray.

It's unclear if this single is a part of Kesha's forthcoming project since it's not featured on the original track list. But, there is a big pink period on the cover art, which has been a motif on the entire (PERIOD) campaign. Maybe it's a bonus track?

Regardless, the new Pink Slip-produced single is the perfect soundtrack for getting messy in a Post-Brat world. "Tits out riding with the windows down/ They’re playin me on the radio right now/ My name coming outta all y'all’s mouths," she sings during the chorus. The sleek house beat, 2010s beat drop, and rowdy lyrics are sweet spot for this trio.

It feels like the messy best friend of Charli XCX's "Guess," with a teasing chorus. Of course they didn't have to ask. "Is it even a question? Do I have your attention?" She never lost it.

Listen below.

(PERIOD) is 7/4 via Kesha Records.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Doechii & SZA – “girl, get up.”

December 30, 2025
New Music

Ethel Cain Shares Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You Demos

December 30, 2025
New Music

Che Releases Surprise Rest In Bass Deluxe Edition

December 25, 2025
New Music

Bad Beat Share New EP For Christmas

December 25, 2025
New Music

Max B Drops New Mixtape Public Domain 7: The Purge Feat. A$AP Rocky, Kehlani, French Montana, & More

December 23, 2025
New Music

Queen Unearth Previously Unreleased Christmas Song “Not For Sale (Polar Bear)”

December 23, 2025