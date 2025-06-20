Skip to Content
My Transparent Eye – “Ribbons”

12:03 PM EDT on June 20, 2025

Bijan Souri

My Transparent Eye only have a few songs to their name, but they've already emerged as leading lights in the hyped-up recent shoegaze revival. Earlier this year, we posted their single "Ghost" and their cover of the Velvet Underground's "Candy Says." Today, we get another track from the New York duo, and it's a good one.

The new My Transparent Eye single "Ribbons" is a pure studio creation with a lot of ideas. It's got a huge, rumbling riff and some dreamy, faraway vocals. It's clearly been glued together in some computer program, and that's part of the appeal. The chopped-up DIY bits contrast nicely with the heavenly melodies that arrive partway through the track. Listen below.

