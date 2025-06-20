Today, Norwegian artist and producer Marit Othilie Thorvik returns with her newest single as Jouska. "Flower Moon" is the first new music since her 2023 sophomore album Suddenly My Mind Is Blank.

The track was written in New York while Othilie Thorvik was navigating a difficult period. "I kept cancelling sessions, overwhelmed by anxiety and distracted by things unfolding back home," she shared. "I felt suspended—physically in one place, emotionally in another—disconnected from both, and missing out on all of it."

The result of that overwhelming anxiety is some lethargic dream-pop. "I'm in a foreign land/ To tired to stay focused/ Waking up too soon," she sings on the opening verse over slow, reverby guitar strums. It sounds like wading through a dream. "I’ve always been drawn to soft-focus textures, understated melodies, and that hazy space between electronic and organic sound. It felt like the right language for a song about emotional distance," Jouska added.

The track was produced with her partner Hans Olav Settem, who also contributes backing vocals, guitar, bass, and synth. Elias Tafjord (with whom Jouska performs live in Sassy 009) on drums, Bård Kristian Kylland (GiddyGang) on Rhodes, and Fredrik Svabø (Aurora) on pedal steel are also featured.

Listen to "Flower Moon" below.