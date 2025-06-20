Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Jouska – “Flower Moon”

2:45 PM EDT on June 20, 2025

Today, Norwegian artist and producer Marit Othilie Thorvik returns with her newest single as Jouska. "Flower Moon" is the first new music since her 2023 sophomore album Suddenly My Mind Is Blank.

The track was written in New York while Othilie Thorvik was navigating a difficult period. "I kept cancelling sessions, overwhelmed by anxiety and distracted by things unfolding back home," she shared. "I felt suspended—physically in one place, emotionally in another—disconnected from both, and missing out on all of it."

The result of that overwhelming anxiety is some lethargic dream-pop. "I'm in a foreign land/ To tired to stay focused/ Waking up too soon," she sings on the opening verse over slow, reverby guitar strums. It sounds like wading through a dream. "I’ve always been drawn to soft-focus textures, understated melodies, and that hazy space between electronic and organic sound. It felt like the right language for a song about emotional distance," Jouska added.

The track was produced with her partner Hans Olav Settem, who also contributes backing vocals, guitar, bass, and synth. Elias Tafjord (with whom Jouska performs live in Sassy 009) on drums, Bård Kristian Kylland (GiddyGang) on Rhodes, and Fredrik Svabø (Aurora) on pedal steel are also featured.

Listen to "Flower Moon" below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Doechii & SZA – “girl, get up.”

December 30, 2025
New Music

Ethel Cain Shares Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You Demos

December 30, 2025
New Music

Che Releases Surprise Rest In Bass Deluxe Edition

December 25, 2025
New Music

Bad Beat Share New EP For Christmas

December 25, 2025
New Music

Max B Drops New Mixtape Public Domain 7: The Purge Feat. A$AP Rocky, Kehlani, French Montana, & More

December 23, 2025
New Music

Queen Unearth Previously Unreleased Christmas Song “Not For Sale (Polar Bear)”

December 23, 2025