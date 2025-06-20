Hot Off Sinners Cameo, 88-Year-Old Buddy Guy Announces New Album Ain’t Done With The Blues

Buddy Guy, the 88-year-old blues guitar legend, had a celebrated cameo this year in Sinners, director Ryan Coogler's action-horror blockbuster and multi-layered cultural treatise about vampires invading a speakeasy in the Jim Crow South. Because I am at a phase in life where I do not make it to the movie theater for non-children's movies, I have not seen it yet, but I did see Buddy Guy perform at the B.B. King Blues Festival as a teenager, so I'm excited to report to you that our man isn't stopping yet.

Fresh off his big cinematic moment, Guy has announced Ain't Done With The Blues, an album set for release this summer on his 89th birthday. "This album is about where I’ve been, it's about where I’m going, and the people I learned everything from," Guy says. "...Muddy, Wolf, Walter, Sonny Boy, BB, I could go on and on. Before they passed, they used to say, 'Man, if you outlive me, just keep the Blues alive,' and I’m trying to keep that promise. Now, I can’t kick my leg up high as I used to, or jump off the stage like I did in my 20’s and 30’s, but I’m going to give you everything I got as long as I got it."

Ain't Done With The Blues follows up Guy's 2022 album The Blues Don't Lie. Guests include the Blind Boys Of Alabama, Peter Frampton, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Joe Bonamassa, and — on lead single "How Blues Is That?" — Mr. Joe Walsh. Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

06/20 - Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

06/21 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

06/24 - Champaign, IL @ Virginia Theatre

06/26 - St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

06/27 - Rockford, IL @ Coronado Theatre

06/28 - Joliet, IL @ Rialto Square Theatre

07/10 - Selbyville, DE @ Freeman Arts Pavilion

07/11 - Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn’s Peak

07/13 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

07/14 - Redbank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for The Arts

07/16 - Wheeling, WV @ Capitol Theatre

07/18 - Lafayette, IN @ Loeb Stadium

07/19 - Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadowbrook Amphitheatre

08/06 - Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson Theatre

08/08 - Chandler, AZ @ Gila River Resorts Wild Horse Pass

08/10 - Cerritos, CA @ Cerritos Center for The Performing Arts

08/12 - Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

08/13 - Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center for The Arts

08/16 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Ain't Done With The Blues is out 7/30 via Silvertone/RCA.